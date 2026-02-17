Blaney welcomes University of Galway involvement in project to tackle Ballymastocker erosion

Donegal County Council says action is being taken to tackle coastal erosion at Ballymastocker Strand.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Liam Blaney, officials confirmed they are working closely with experts from the University of Galway’s Geography Department on this matter.

They say the team has a solid understanding of the local challenges involved and will provide guidance on practical, tried and tested measures that can be implemented on the ground.

Cllr Blaney is hopeful those measures will address the issues without compromising Ballymastocker’s blue flag………….