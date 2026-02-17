Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Blaney welcomes University of Galway involvement in project to tackle Ballymastocker erosion

Donegal County Council says action is being taken to tackle coastal erosion at Ballymastocker Strand.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Liam Blaney, officials confirmed they are working closely with experts from the University of Galway’s Geography Department on this matter.

They say the team has a solid understanding of the local challenges involved and will provide guidance on practical, tried and tested measures that can be implemented on the ground.

Cllr Blaney is hopeful those measures will address the issues without compromising Ballymastocker’s blue flag………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News

100% Redress Party launches survey to identify barriers to Defective Block Grant Scheme

17 February 2026
job spot template -cara house
News

Cara House Family Resource Centre launches community survey on adult supports

17 February 2026
seized
News, Top Stories

Car without NCT, tax or insurance seized in Burtonport

17 February 2026
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Cold snap on the way

17 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

100% Redress Party
News

100% Redress Party launches survey to identify barriers to Defective Block Grant Scheme

17 February 2026
job spot template -cara house
News

Cara House Family Resource Centre launches community survey on adult supports

17 February 2026
seized
News, Top Stories

Car without NCT, tax or insurance seized in Burtonport

17 February 2026
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Cold snap on the way

17 February 2026
Killybegs
News, Top Stories

SIA call on EU Commissioner to take action on sector crisis

17 February 2026
Ballymastocker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney welcomes University of Galway involvement in project to tackle Ballymastocker erosion

17 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube