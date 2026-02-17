Government pauses SNA review as Ward raises concerns on the floor of Dail Eireann

The Department of Education is pausing the review into SNA allocations.

In the Dail this afternoon, the Taoiseach has acknowledged that where schools are set to lose multiple SNAs in September as a result of a review, the change should be implemented gradually rather than in one go.

Michael Martin was responding to Donegal TD Charles Ward, who told the Dail under a previous model, SNA supports were allocated based on a school’s specific care needs.

Now, he says a revised National Council for Special Education review process is using a much broader needs assessment.

Using the example of Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala in Donegal Town, which is set to lose 2.5 SNAs, Deputy Ward said that model doesn’t work, particularly in rural counties like Donegal……

