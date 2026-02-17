How to save the Highland Radio website on your browser

For iPhone (Safari) Apple requires you to use Safari for this specific feature; third-party browsers like Chrome or Firefox don’t currently have the “Add to Home Screen” permission on iOS.

Open Safari and navigate to the website.

Tap the Share icon at the bottom of the screen (the square with an upward arrow).

Scroll down the list of options and tap Add to Home Screen.

Type in a name for the shortcut and tap Add in the top-right corner.

For Android (Google Chrome) Android is a bit more flexible, but Chrome is the standard method for most users.

Open Chrome and go to the website.

Tap the three vertical dots (menu) in the top-right corner.

Tap Add to Home screen.

Give the shortcut a name, then tap Add.

Note: A pop-up might ask you to drag the icon to your screen manually or “Add automatically.”

Why do this? Speed: It opens just like a native app from your app drawer or home screen.

Full Screen: Many sites will hide the browser address bar and navigation buttons when opened this way, giving you more screen real estate.