HSE strike paused in Limerick and Clare as Donegal workers gear up for action

A 24 hour strike involving Health Care Assistants working for the HSE in Limerick and Clare has been suspended.

It was due to take place today in a row over underpayments, working conditions and non-implementation of roster agreements.

Further protests are to take place this week by SIPTU members employed by the Home Support Service, pending the outcome of talks today, with one scheduled in Donegal on Friday.

SIPTU says workers are reporting burnout due to excessive split shifts and inadequate breaks.

Top Stories

siptu2017
News

HSE strike paused in Limerick and Clare as Donegal workers gear up for action

17 February 2026
100% Redress Party
News

100% Redress Party launches survey to identify barriers to Defective Block Grant Scheme

17 February 2026
job spot template -cara house
News

Cara House Family Resource Centre launches community survey on adult supports

17 February 2026
seized
News, Top Stories

Car without NCT, tax or insurance seized in Burtonport

17 February 2026
