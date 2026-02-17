HSE strike paused in Limerick and Clare as Donegal workers gear up for action

A 24 hour strike involving Health Care Assistants working for the HSE in Limerick and Clare has been suspended.

It was due to take place today in a row over underpayments, working conditions and non-implementation of roster agreements.

Further protests are to take place this week by SIPTU members employed by the Home Support Service, pending the outcome of talks today, with one scheduled in Donegal on Friday.

SIPTU says workers are reporting burnout due to excessive split shifts and inadequate breaks.