SIA call on EU Commissioner to take action on sector crisis

The Seafood Ireland Alliance have called on the EU Commission to take action on the crisis facing the seafood sector.

This comes in the wake of a meeting between the SIA and EU Fisheries Commissioner Costas Kadis.

This meeting took place last Thursday and was set up by Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh alongside Senators Manus Boyle and Noel Donovan.

The discussion centred on the severe resilience challenges facing fleets including focus on processing facilities and associated marine service industries, following major quota reductions for 2026, and continuing instability in key shared stocks.

Seafood Ireland Alliance stressed the projection that more than 2,300 full-time equivalent jobs could be lost if mitigating measures are not introduced.

The Alliance also underlined their calls for transitional measures and targeted economic supports to allow the sector to adapt to the impact of quota reductions, Brexit-related losses and regulatory change.