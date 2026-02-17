Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SIA call on EU Commissioner to take action on sector crisis

The Seafood Ireland Alliance have called on the EU Commission to take action on the crisis facing the seafood sector.

This comes in the wake of a meeting between the SIA and EU Fisheries Commissioner Costas Kadis.

This meeting took place last Thursday and was set up by Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh alongside Senators Manus Boyle and Noel Donovan.

The discussion centred on the severe resilience challenges facing fleets including focus on processing facilities and associated marine service industries, following major quota reductions for 2026, and continuing instability in key shared stocks.

Seafood Ireland Alliance stressed the projection that more than 2,300 full-time equivalent jobs could be lost if mitigating measures are not introduced.

The Alliance also underlined their calls for transitional measures and targeted economic supports to allow the sector to adapt to the impact of quota reductions, Brexit-related losses and regulatory change.

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News

100% Redress Party launches survey to identify barriers to Defective Block Grant Scheme

17 February 2026
job spot template -cara house
News

Cara House Family Resource Centre launches community survey on adult supports

17 February 2026
seized
News, Top Stories

Car without NCT, tax or insurance seized in Burtonport

17 February 2026
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Cold snap on the way

17 February 2026
