Woman charged with drug offences in Derry

A woman’s been charged with a number of drug-related offences in Derry, and is due in Derry Magistrates Court today.

The 33-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the offer to supply a Class A controlled drug, and concealing criminal property.

The charges are in relation to a police operation in the city yesterday, during which searches in the city resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A, B and C drugs.

The searches were led by the District Support Team, supported by colleagues from Tactical Support Group, local Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Dog Unit.

