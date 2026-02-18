21% of probation releases in Donegal reoffended within a year

21% of people who were released on probation in Donegal in 2021 reoffended within a year.
According to CSO data, 89 people received probation orders that year.
Nineteen of those were found to have committed a crime within 12 months.
