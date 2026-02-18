Public consultation to take place on Derry riverfront project plans

A Foyle MLA says proposals for Derry’s waterfront area will be a game-changer for the city.

Ciara Ferguson was speaking as Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and Mayor Ruairi McHugh encouraged the public to have their say on the £45 million investment plans for the Derry City Central Riverfront project.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure says the scheme comprises roads realignment, streetscape enhancement and creation of an active travel corridor along Strand Road and Queens Quay, as well as the creation of new civic spaces including University Square, Harbour Square/ Victoria Market, Peace Bridge Landing Point and Whitaker Street.

The project seeks to re-imagine the Derry Central Riverfront area to secure a shift from the private car to more sustainable and active travel modes, by maximizing opportunities for people to make environmentally friendly and healthy travel choices for their daily journeys and for leisure.

Public consultation events take place in the Guildhall on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Ciara Ferguson is echoing the calls from Minister Liz Kimmins and Mayor Ruari McHugh for the public to engage with the consultation and voice their opinions.

