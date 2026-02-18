Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public consultation to take place on Derry riverfront project plans

 

A Foyle MLA says proposals for Derry’s waterfront area will be a game-changer for the city.

Ciara Ferguson was speaking as Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and Mayor Ruairi McHugh encouraged the public to have their say on the £45 million investment plans for the Derry City Central Riverfront project.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure says the scheme comprises roads realignment, streetscape enhancement and creation of an active travel corridor along Strand Road and Queens Quay, as well as the creation of new civic spaces including University Square, Harbour Square/ Victoria Market, Peace Bridge Landing Point and Whitaker Street.

The project seeks to re-imagine the Derry Central Riverfront area to secure a shift from the private car to more sustainable and active travel modes, by maximizing opportunities for people to make environmentally friendly and healthy travel choices for their daily journeys and for leisure.

Public consultation events take place in the Guildhall on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Ciara Ferguson is echoing the calls from Minister Liz Kimmins and Mayor Ruari McHugh for the public to engage with the consultation and voice their opinions.

****************************

More info –

The £45 million scheme comprises roads realignment, streetscape enhancement and creation of an active travel corridor along Strand Road and Queens Quay as well as the creation of new civic spaces including University Square, Harbour Square/ Victoria Market, Peace Bridge Landing Point & Whitaker Street.

The project seeks to re-imagine the Derry Central Riverfront area to secure a shift from the private car to more sustainable and active travel modes by maximizing opportunities for people to make environmentally friendly and healthy travel choices for their daily journeys and for leisure.

The project aims to adopt high quality place making principles of well-designed, generous, people-focused and diverse civic spaces centred around an active travel corridor, facilitated by road engineering. The project aims to create a high quality, safe, welcoming and attractive riverside environment containing a diverse mix of uses for a variety of users that grows the city’s evening economy on the waterfront and the city centre.

Public Information Gathering Event

The purpose of the event is to gather information from local communities and businesses to help inform the design for the Central Riverfront Project. This event offers an opportunity to engage directly with representatives of the project design team. Based on the information gathered at this stage we will consider your views on the Central Riverfront Project. We will then organise consultation events in Summer 2026 and Spring 2027 to present the emerging proposals.

Details of the Event

  • Location: Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Derry ~ Londonderry, BT48 7BB
  • Date: Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th February 2026
  • Time: Morning Sessions – 10am to 2pm, Afternoon Sessions – 4pm to 8pm

For those unable to attend, you can find out more information and give your views via the website at:

