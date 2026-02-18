Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

CSO figures published this morning show that the total number of Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Donegal up to February 3rd this year was 9,303.

That’s almost 7.9% of the national total of 121,048.

When the Donegal figure is broken down to Electoral Area Level, it shows that 2,069 came to the Donegal Electoral Area, 1,845 to Letterkenny, 1,704 to Glenties, 1,217 to Carndonagh, 897 to Lifford Stranorlar, 886 to Milford and 685 to Buncrana.

 

 

Ukraine arrivals as a  percentage of the local population           Number and location (based on PPSN allocations data)

Padraig Letter
News, Top Stories

Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dail

18 February 2026
ukraine ireland flags
News

9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

18 February 2026
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar lying empty for over a year

18 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

18 February 2026
