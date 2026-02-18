9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

CSO figures published this morning show that the total number of Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Donegal up to February 3rd this year was 9,303.

That’s almost 7.9% of the national total of 121,048.

When the Donegal figure is broken down to Electoral Area Level, it shows that 2,069 came to the Donegal Electoral Area, 1,845 to Letterkenny, 1,704 to Glenties, 1,217 to Carndonagh, 897 to Lifford Stranorlar, 886 to Milford and 685 to Buncrana.

Ukraine arrivals as a percentage of the local population Number and location (based on PPSN allocations data)