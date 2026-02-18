Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar lying empty for over a year

Concerns have been raised as it has emerged that a number of beds in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar have remained empty for over a year due to staff shortages.

Recruitment efforts are ongoing to secure the staff needed to reopen the beds in the Barnes View Ward, which was refurbished in September 2024.

The ward closed at that time for the works, but the beds have yet to be returned to service.

John Quinn, Chairperson of Save Our Lifford Hospital, says it is unfair that community campaigners are left to ensure vital services are operating:

