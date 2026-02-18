Cabinet to discuss possible social media ban for under-16s

Government is expected to take the first steps towards banning social media for under 16s today.

Cabinet is expected to confirm plans to introduce legislation in the area.

A new age verification tool is going to be piloted on online platforms, to assess how the ban will work.

It’s understood Government’s preference is for the action to be taken on a European level, but it plans to commit to the bill regardless.

MEP for Midlands North West Maria Walsh says other EU countries will bring in similar measures this year………