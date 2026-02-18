Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal had the lowest median house price during 2025

Donegal had the lowest median housing price in the country last year according to the Central Statistics Office.

In the county the median price for a home was €195,000.

In the F92 Lifford area, the median house price climbed by 10%, from €159,000 to €175,000.

Marginal rises were recorded in the F94 and F93 districts, at 3% and 1% respectively.

In South Donegal prices increased from €195,000 to €200,000, while in Letterkenny they rose from €208,000 to €210,000.

The highest median price paid for a house was €679,999 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Top Stories

e scooter
News

Gardaí seize e-scooters in Letterkenny following dangerous use

18 February 2026
Arrest
News

21% of probation releases in Donegal reoffended within a year

18 February 2026
cso irish
News, Top Stories

Donegal had the lowest median house price during 2025

18 February 2026
Padraig Letter
News, Top Stories

Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dáil

18 February 2026
Advertisement

