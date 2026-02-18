Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps gearing up for first home game of season against UCD on Friday

Finn Park (Photo: Clare McCahill)

Finn Harps’ first home game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season is at Finn Park against UCD this coming Friday night.

At Monday’s press conference at Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey, Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke with two new Finn Harps signings – Bernardo Monteiro and Daniel Manita De Lacerda – both of whom are Portuguese.

First up, Chris spoke with Monteiro, a 26-year-old winger who began his career in his native Portugal.

He then made the move to the US, playing Division 1 football with Florida International University.

The attacker earned All-Conference First Team honours during his time with the Panthers…

 

Chris also spoke with Daniel Manita De Lacerda – a 25-year-old defender who played in Portugal before going to play in the USA and then on to Dubai.

Not surprisingly, he has spent quite a bit of time with his Portuguese compatriot Monteiro since arriving in Donegal and, while Bernardo supports Benfica, Daniel is very much a Sporting CP fan…

 

For Harps manager Kevin McHugh, there is no doubt that he will be hoping that his team can push for a play-off place this season.

He’s been telling Chris Ashmore about the new signings and how he thinks it will be a very competitive league once again but that he is looking forward to getting back to Finn Park on Friday evening.

McHugh also reflected on last Friday’s opening day defeat against Athlone and the injury to goal-scorer Temi Ajibola…

 

