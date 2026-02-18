‘Into the West’ Chair insists ‘Metro North-West’ plan is viable and achievable

The Chair of ‘Into the West’ says he firmly believes the idea of a regular, eco-friendly rail service across the North-West is viable and achievable.

The “Metro North-West” plan would see expanded lines into Donegal and Tyrone, with new stations connecting towns like Letterkenny, Omagh and Strabane to Derry and Coleraine.

Plans include running trains every half hour and introducing tap-in tap-out ticketing.

Chairman Steve Bradley is urging people to have their say at public meetings across the region over the coming weeks…………….