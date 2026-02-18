Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

‘Into the West’ Chair insists ‘Metro North-West’ plan is viable and achievable

The Chair of ‘Into the West’ says he firmly believes the idea of a regular, eco-friendly rail service across the North-West is viable and achievable.

The “Metro North-West” plan would see expanded lines into Donegal and Tyrone, with new stations connecting towns like Letterkenny, Omagh and Strabane to Derry and Coleraine.

Plans include running trains every half hour and introducing tap-in tap-out ticketing.

Chairman Steve Bradley is urging people to have their say at public meetings across the region over the coming weeks…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Royal_Mail_logo_2024.svg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor claims some people in Aghyaran haven’t received post for weeks

18 February 2026
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to discuss possible social media ban for under-16s

18 February 2026
Rail Review
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Into the West’ Chair insists ‘Metro North-West’ plan is viable and achievable

18 February 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

McLaughlin calls for more support for addiction services

18 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Royal_Mail_logo_2024.svg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor claims some people in Aghyaran haven’t received post for weeks

18 February 2026
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to discuss possible social media ban for under-16s

18 February 2026
Rail Review
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Into the West’ Chair insists ‘Metro North-West’ plan is viable and achievable

18 February 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

McLaughlin calls for more support for addiction services

18 February 2026
Hedge-cutting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 10 days remain to cut hedges – Cllr McClafferty

18 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, February 17th

17 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube