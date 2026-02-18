Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dail

21 school principals in South Donegal have written to Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton expressing concern at how special needs education is being managed.

The letter was produced in the Dail this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who told Taoiseach Michael Martin it’s a clear indication of the importance of this sector, and the potential harm that could be done by reducing the SNA allocation to schools.

Saying that a pause to the current review is not enough, Deputy MacLochlainn urged the Taoiseach to talk to teachers and adopt a new approach……..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Padraig Letter
News, Top Stories

Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dail

18 February 2026
ukraine ireland flags
News

9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

18 February 2026
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar lying empty for over a year

18 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

18 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Padraig Letter
News, Top Stories

Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dail

18 February 2026
ukraine ireland flags
News

9,903 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Donegal since February 2022

18 February 2026
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar lying empty for over a year

18 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/02/2026

18 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

53 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning in LUH – INMO

18 February 2026
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather grounds Donegal flight carrying patients to Dublin treatment

18 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube