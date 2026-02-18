Letter written by 21 school principals in Donegal produced on the floor of the Dail

21 school principals in South Donegal have written to Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton expressing concern at how special needs education is being managed.

The letter was produced in the Dail this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who told Taoiseach Michael Martin it’s a clear indication of the importance of this sector, and the potential harm that could be done by reducing the SNA allocation to schools.

Saying that a pause to the current review is not enough, Deputy MacLochlainn urged the Taoiseach to talk to teachers and adopt a new approach……..