Local Special Olympics athletes gearing up for All-Ireland Games

Twenty-four athletes from the North West Special Olympics Sports Club in Letterkenny are stepping up preparation for the 2026 All-Ireland Games in Dublin in June.

These athletes will represent Ulster in football, basketball and golf.

Four head coaches and five assistant coaches have also been confirmed for the Games, which take place from June 18-22.

Natalie McFadden has been appointed as Head Coach of the Ulster Men’s B team with Pat McLaughlin selected to head up the Ulster Men’s A team.

In the case of McFadden, who plays football herself for Bonagee United, it is a historic appointment.

The Leterkenny woman is the first female head coach selected for an Ulster men’s football side – something that organisers say represents a major step for inclusivity.

McLaughlin is heading for his third All-Ireland Games.

Bill McIntyre and Tommy McCay have been chosen as the head coaches of the Ulster men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Oliver Doherty, a Buncrana native who is a two-time medal winner at the Special Olympics World Games, will compete again in golf, with 18-year-old Conor Callaghan from Newtowncunningham set to make his debut at the All-Ireland Games, also in golf.

Tommy Timlin and Noel Doherty are the assistant coaches to the football teams, while Pauline Carberry and Kevin Hennessy are the assistant coaches for the basketball teams.

The North West Special Olympics Sports Club is now actively seeking sponsorship and community support to help cover the costs associated with training, equipment, travel, and accommodation for the athletes and support teams.

For sponsorship opportunities or further information, contact Pat McLaughlin or Nicky McDermott via the club’s Facebook page: North West Special Olympics.