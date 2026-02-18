Weather grounds Donegal flight carrying patients to Dublin treatment

This morning’s flight from Donegal to Dublin was cancelled due to adverse weather.

The Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services says it highlights concerns about reliability going forward.

Four passengers on the flight were due to travel for cancer treatment in Dublin this afternoon.

A replacement bus was organised, but the organisation says that is not suitable for people travelling for medical reasons.

Mary Coyle told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show the disruption underlines the worries being raised by patients and families: