ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

Two applicants from Atlantic Technological University have received funding today from the Environmental Protection Agency for new research projects.

Salem Gharbia received €159,303.08 to carry out a study addressing Climate Change Evidence Needs, with a project titled, ‘RE-CAP: Reviewing, Experimenting, and Co-Designing Action Pathways for Ireland’s Climate Action Plans’.

Heather Lally received €163,789.29 for research in Protecting and Restoring the Natural Environment titled, ‘Assessing Landscape Fragmentation Impact on Ecosystems’.

This funding comes from a wider €6.5m investment in 24 research projects, with some being co-funded by Met Éireann and the Office of Public Works.