Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

Two applicants from Atlantic Technological University have received funding today from the Environmental Protection Agency for new research projects.

Salem Gharbia received €159,303.08 to carry out a study addressing Climate Change Evidence Needs, with a project titled, ‘RE-CAP: Reviewing, Experimenting, and Co-Designing Action Pathways for Ireland’s Climate Action Plans’.

Heather Lally received €163,789.29 for research in Protecting and Restoring the Natural Environment titled, ‘Assessing Landscape Fragmentation Impact on Ecosystems’.

This funding comes from a wider €6.5m investment in 24 research projects, with some being co-funded by Met Éireann and the Office of Public Works.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids’ protest planned in Buncrana over SNA reductions

19 February 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

19 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

19 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

19 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids’ protest planned in Buncrana over SNA reductions

19 February 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

19 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

19 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

19 February 2026
Oatfield 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lights to be installed at pedestrian crossing on Letterkenny’s Oatfield Roundabout

19 February 2026
keadue national school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Keadue NS seeks public feedback on future plans

19 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube