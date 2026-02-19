Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Boyle raises issue of seaweed licensing in the Seanad

The leader of the Seanad is to invite Marine Minister Timmy Dooley into the house to debate seaweed licensing.

Applications have been made by a number of companies to harvest large quantities of wrack seaweed from the west coast, including Arramara Teoranta, which was previously based in Donegal, but is now owned by Canadian company Acadian Seaplants.

In the Seanad, Donegal Senator Manus Boyle said traditional harvesters fear handing over seaweed rights to large corporations would leave communities with no input into how their land and environment is treated.

phone in hand
More people using phones to tap and pay instead of cards

19 February 2026
Atlantic bluefin tuna tagged on Sept 4, 2025, in Donegal Bay
Donegal charter skippers invited to join bluefin tuna research programme

19 February 2026
Senator Manus Boyle
Boyle raises issue of seaweed licensing in the Seanad

19 February 2026
Screenshot
Drumkeen community group presents 5 year enhancement plan

19 February 2026
