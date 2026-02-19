Boyle raises issue of seaweed licensing in the Seanad

The leader of the Seanad is to invite Marine Minister Timmy Dooley into the house to debate seaweed licensing.

Applications have been made by a number of companies to harvest large quantities of wrack seaweed from the west coast, including Arramara Teoranta, which was previously based in Donegal, but is now owned by Canadian company Acadian Seaplants.

In the Seanad, Donegal Senator Manus Boyle said traditional harvesters fear handing over seaweed rights to large corporations would leave communities with no input into how their land and environment is treated.