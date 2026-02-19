Cross border project to tackle Bovine TB being launched this afternoon in Newtowncunningham

A major new cross-border pilot project to tackle bovine TB is being launched today in Newtowncuningham.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon and his Northern counterpart Andrew Muir will launch the project as part of the Shared Island Initiative this afternoon.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Minister Heydon said the experience elsewhere is that regional approaches work…….

The full discussion can be heard here, including Minister Heydon’s views on the occupation of Bord Bia’s HQ in Dublin, and the continued tenure of Larry Murrin as Bord Bia’s chair…..