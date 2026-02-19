Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cross border project to tackle Bovine TB being launched this afternoon in Newtowncunningham

A major new cross-border pilot project to tackle bovine TB is being launched today in Newtowncuningham.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon and his Northern counterpart Andrew Muir will launch the project as part of the Shared Island Initiative this afternoon.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Minister Heydon said the experience elsewhere is that regional approaches work…….

 

The full discussion can be heard here, including Minister Heydon’s views on the occupation of Bord Bia’s HQ in Dublin, and the continued tenure of Larry Murrin as Bord Bia’s chair…..

Top Stories

ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

19 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

19 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

19 February 2026
Oatfield 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lights to be installed at pedestrian crossing on Letterkenny’s Oatfield Roundabout

19 February 2026
