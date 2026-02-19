Domestic abuse incidents increase 74% since 2018 in Donegal

Domestic abuse incidents have surged by 74% since 2018 in Donegal.

These figures were received following a Parliamentary Question from Longford-Westmeath TD, Sorca Clarke.

Stranorlar based Councillor, Dakota Nic Mheanman, says the statistics are worrying and that the issue can no longer be neglected.

Across the county, domestic abuse calls have increased by 24% since 2020, with more than 1,500 calls received by An Garda Síochána in the first three quarters of last year, while 1,057 incidents were recorded during that period.

Cllr Nic Mheanman says the judicial system is not working for survivors: