Donegal charter skippers invited to join bluefin tuna research programme



Charter skippers in Donegal are being invited to support a scientific study of bluefin tuna in Irish waters.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking experienced skippers to take part in its Tuna ‘Catch and Release’ tagging programme.

The project will collect data on the size, distribution and seasonal movements of bluefin tuna, which were once an endangered species.

The 2025 project revealed that while the majority of Atlantic bluefin tuna were caught in Donegal Bay, some fish were also tagged and released along Ireland’s south and west coasts.

IFI Senior Research Officer Dr William Roche says it’s an important tagging programme undertaken by authorised tuna angling skippers: