Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

A Donegal deputy says the government must acknowledge that the county has been discriminated against in terms of the provision of healthcare.

Responding to comments made by Jennifer Carroll MacNeill regarding the loss of the midday Donegal–Dublin flight, which residents use for cancer travel, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said locals should not be forced to travel for care at all.

He accused the government of wilful neglect and is calling for it to end.

Last week, 14 ambulances were queued outside the emergency department of Letterkenny University Hospital, leaving staff to work in what the deputy described as impossible conditions.

The Sinn Féin TD says an admission of fault is the first step needed in an overhaul of the system:

