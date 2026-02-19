Drumkeen community group presents 5 year enhancement plan

The Drumkeen Environmental Community Group has recently held a meeting to unveil a five-year strategy for community enhancements.

Multiple local Councillors from the Lifford-Stranorlar MD were in attendance at this meeting to hear proposals gathered from a survey of residents.

The community raised a number of amenities they would like to see in the survey, such as a community garden and a new bus shelter.

Chair of the group, Gary Sweeney, has expressed his hope that this is the beginning of further collaboration between his group and the council representatives: