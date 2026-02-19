Former West Donegal councillor passes away

Former West Donegal councillor Pádraig Doherty has died.

He was elected to Donegal County Council as a Fine Gael representative in the Glenties Electoral Area in 1999 and was re-elected for the party in 2004. In 2009, after parting ways with the party, he retained his seat as an independent.

Mr Doherty was a teacher and businessman, and owned Turasmara, which operates ferries to Tory Island from Magheraroarty and Bunbeg.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey.