History to be made as Finn Harps kick off Women’s National U23 Development League season

Finn Harps Women will face Shelbourne in the FAI Women’s U23 National Development League opener against Shelbourne on Sunday at Finn Park.

It’s a historic day for the Ballybofey club, who will compete in the new league alongside other new clubs at this level and U23 teams from bigger clubs such as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

The side will be joint-captained by Raphoe’s Codie Walsh and Aislinn Coll of Glenea, and will be managed by Dessie McGlinchey.

McGlinchey spoke to Chris Ashmore this week and can’t wait to get started…