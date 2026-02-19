Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
History to be made as Finn Harps kick off Women’s National U23 Development League season

Finn Harps Senior Women’s Team Manager Dessie McGlinchey

Finn Harps Women will face Shelbourne in the FAI Women’s U23 National Development League opener against Shelbourne on Sunday at Finn Park.

It’s a historic day for the Ballybofey club, who will compete in the new league alongside other new clubs at this level and U23 teams from bigger clubs such as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

The side will be joint-captained by Raphoe’s Codie Walsh and Aislinn Coll of Glenea, and will be managed by Dessie McGlinchey.

McGlinchey spoke to Chris Ashmore this week and can’t wait to get started…

house building
News, Top Stories

26 housing commencements in Donegal last month

19 February 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 284: Lee Hunter and using AI in the shellfish sector – plus Enterprise Week

19 February 2026
Heydon and Muir
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pilot cross-border bovine TB project launched in Donegal

19 February 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Domestic abuse incidents increase 74% since 2018 in Donegal

19 February 2026
Advertisement

