Planning permission granted for new hotel in Rathmullan

A proposed new hotel at Kerrs Bay Road in Rathullan has been granted planning permission. It is to be named The Pier Hotel, in honour of the hotel which previously stood on the site until it closed in 2002.

The permission is for a four-storey, 37-bedroom boutique hotel, incorporating a restaurant, bar, dining area, reception, and a rear car park.

The layout sets out new public connections and improved street frontage along both Pier Road and Kerrs Bay Road.

Cllr Pauric McGarvey says it’s a significant development…………..