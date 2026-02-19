Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI recruitment drive sees applications fall by over 700

The number of Catholic applicants to the PSNI has fallen compared to last year.

Figures from a recruitment drive this week revealed that there was a 2.1% drop in applicants from people with a Catholic background.

In 2025 1,387 people from a Catholic background applied to join the PSNI which has fallen to 1,096 this year.

Overall the 2026 recruitment campaign has seen a drop of over 700 applicants to join the Police service.

The number of people from the LGBT+ community and Ethnic Minority communities also fell in this round of applications.

People from a protestant background continue to make up the vast majority of applicants with 2,692 applying this time around.

