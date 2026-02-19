‘Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids’ protest planned in Buncrana over SNA reductions



The “Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids” demonstration is set to take place in Buncrana next week, protesting proposed cuts to SNAs in schools.

St Oran’s National School is among those affected, with its SNAs set to decrease from 4 to 2.5.

The action in Market Square is scheduled to begin at 5pm in Buncrana.

The Department of Education has paused the proposed reductions.

Fiona, mother of seven-year-old Síofra, who requires an SNA to assist her with Type 1 diabetes, says the pause is not good enough.

She told The Greg Hughes Show that this will impact all children in the classroom: