20-year sentence for man who sexually abused his five children

A man has been jailed for 20 years for the sexual abuse of his five children over two decades.

70-year-old Noel Farrell of Rathedmond Estate, Sligo, Co. Sligo pleaded guilty to a number of counts of sexual abuse against his four daughters and one son at various addresses.

Sentencing him today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the complainants were exposed to a “grotesque breach of parental trust”.

Mr Farrell was handed a 30 year headline sentence, reduced to 20 years.

Speaking outside court, survivor Jessica Farrell said the justice system has finally recognised the truth.

