Confusion over nature of new hospital planned for Merlin Park in Galway

There’s been major confusion over the number of beds at a new hospital in Galway.

The development in Merlin Park was previously described by the Government and HSE as a “200 bed” hospital.

However, the HSE has now clarified that the new centre is an elective day hospital, and no overnight beds were ever planned.

A statement issued by Saolta in 2022 described the facility, which will take patients from the entire West and North West region as being ‘focused on providing Day case, GI Endoscopy, minor operations, outpatient treatment and outpatient diagnostics services’.

Concerns have been raised that the development is being backtracked at a time when the county is experiencing major bed shortages.

Education Minister and Fine Gael TD for Galway West Hildegarde Naughton says the situation is “unhelpful.”…………….

 

You can read Highland Radio News’s coverage of Saolta’s 2022 statement HERE

