Dail told people forced out of their council homes in Burnfoot by floods are unlikely to return

The Dail has been told that a previous government-backed decision not to fund flood alleviation works in Burnfoot has left eight people still out of their council homes since the floods of 2017, probably never to return.

During statements on flooding in Leinster House, Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn acknowledged that during his first tenure in the position, Minister Kevin Boxer Moran announced funding for Burnfoot, with a scheme to go to planning shortly.

However, Deputy Mac Lochlainn the Minister Burnfoot has been dealing with the legacy of previous decisions to build in totally unsuitable areas……….

