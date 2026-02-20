Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Defeat for Derry City at home to Bohs

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A Billy O’Neill effort on 63 minutes gave the Dublin side all three points.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry…

 

In other games, Champions Shamrock Rovers got off the mark with a 2-0 victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk and Drogheda drew 1-1 in the Louth derby, Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Galway United and it was scoreless between Waterford and Sligo Rovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MFF
News

20,000 in Donegal paid into auto-enrollment during January

20 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 20th

20 February 2026
central criminal court
News, Audio, Top Stories

20-year sentence for man who sexually abused his five children

20 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

20 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

MFF
News

20,000 in Donegal paid into auto-enrollment during January

20 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 20th

20 February 2026
central criminal court
News, Audio, Top Stories

20-year sentence for man who sexually abused his five children

20 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

20 February 2026
siptu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service members to ballot for industrial action

20 February 2026
merlin park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over nature of new hospital planned for Merlin Park in Galway

20 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube