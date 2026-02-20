Defeat for Derry City at home to Bohs

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A Billy O’Neill effort on 63 minutes gave the Dublin side all three points.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry…

In other games, Champions Shamrock Rovers got off the mark with a 2-0 victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk and Drogheda drew 1-1 in the Louth derby, Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Galway United and it was scoreless between Waterford and Sligo Rovers.