Donegal v Armagh Preview with Shaun Casey from The Sideline Eye

Donegal travel to the Box-IT Athletic Grounds on Sunday for a clash with Ulster rivals Armagh in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Jim McGuinness’ side have gotten off to a flying start in the league and sit top of the pile thanks to wins over Dublin, Kerry and Mayo.

Armagh, meanwhile, have struggled to find momentum thus far.

An opening day win over Monaghan was followed by a narrow defeat to Galway and a disappointing outing against Roscommon last weekend.

Sunday’s game in Armagh will be the first meeting of the two old foes since last year’s Ulster Final in Clones which Donegal won after extra-time.

To look ahead, Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to Sean Casey of The Sideline Eye Podcast and The Gaelic Life…

 

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have full live match coverage from Armagh on Sunday. Throw-in is at 3:45pm.

