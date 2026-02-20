Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
€1 million being invested in four tourism projects in Donegal

Just over a million euro is being invested in four tourism projects in Donegal ; Oakfield Park in Raphoe, Wild Ireland in Burnfoot, Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle and The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy.

It’s part of a wider cross border funding package announced today under the Shared Island Initiative, that will see a total of €2.7 million scheme to enhance visitor experiences along both the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route, with projects in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Derry and Antrim.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says today’s funding will help us tell our stories in new and compelling ways while supporting jobs and local communities.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says it shows how the tourism offering in Donegal is adapting and evolving to meet the changing needs of visitors…….

 

