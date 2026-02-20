First win of the season for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have beaten UCD 2-1 in their first home game of the 2026 SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Shaunie Bradley put Harps a goal to the good after just 10 minutes and it remained 1-0 at the break.

The experienced Conor Tourish then doubled the home side’s lead just after the hour-mark but a Ciaran Behan strike with 10 minutes of normal time remaining gave the Finn Harps faithful a nervous ending.

Kevin McHugh’s team held firm through nine minutes of injury time to earn their first win of the season.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time at Finn Park…

In other First Division games tonight, Cork City were 4-1 winners in Wexford, Bray Wanderers won 1-0 away to Treaty United and Athlone Town scored late to defeat Kerry 1-0 at Mounthawk Park.