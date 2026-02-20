Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

The minister with responsibilty for special education has promised TDs the government will make the right decisions in relation to Special Needs Assistant placements in schools.

A protest is planned outside Leinster House in Dublin next week over potential cuts to SNAs across the country.

The national demonstration will take place at 5pm on Wednesday, with a number of local demonstrations across the country, including one in Buncrana.

Organisers say the action is aimed at urging the Government to recognise the vital role SNAs play.

A review which would have seen up to 30% of schools lose SNAs has been paused.

Junior Minister Michael Moynihan told the Dáil the Department of Education is fully engaged with the matter…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canning welcomes Vertiv jobs announcement

20 February 2026
Paul Lawless
News, Audio, Top Stories

TD calls for a review of the planning system

20 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

20 February 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Second medical evacuation in five days for Arranmore Lifeboat

20 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canning welcomes Vertiv jobs announcement

20 February 2026
Paul Lawless
News, Audio, Top Stories

TD calls for a review of the planning system

20 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

20 February 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Second medical evacuation in five days for Arranmore Lifeboat

20 February 2026
Vertiv
News, Top Stories

Widespread welcome for promise of 200 new jobs in Donegal and Derry

20 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI provide update on Presbyterian Church investigation

20 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube