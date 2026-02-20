Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

The minister with responsibilty for special education has promised TDs the government will make the right decisions in relation to Special Needs Assistant placements in schools.

A protest is planned outside Leinster House in Dublin next week over potential cuts to SNAs across the country.

The national demonstration will take place at 5pm on Wednesday, with a number of local demonstrations across the country, including one in Buncrana.

Organisers say the action is aimed at urging the Government to recognise the vital role SNAs play.

A review which would have seen up to 30% of schools lose SNAs has been paused.

Junior Minister Michael Moynihan told the Dáil the Department of Education is fully engaged with the matter…………..