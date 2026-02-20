Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
One change in Tyrone team to face Louth

Tyrone will aim for their second win in the National Football League Division 2 this Sunday.

The Red Hand county drew with Kildare in their opening game and were then beaten by Ulster neighbours Derry.

However, Round 3 brought Malachy O’Rourke’s side their first win as they defeated Cavan 2-23 to 1-14 in Omagh.

Next up is a trip to Ardee this coming Sunday and O’Rourke has made one change from the team that started against The Breffni County last time out.

Joey Clarke is replaced in defence by Aidan Clarke.

See the full squad for Sunday’s game below:

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Audio, Top Stories

20-year sentence for man who sexually abused his five children

20 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

20 February 2026
siptu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service members to ballot for industrial action

20 February 2026
merlin park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over nature of new hospital planned for Merlin Park in Galway

20 February 2026
Advertisement

