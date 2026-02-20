One change in Tyrone team to face Louth

Tyrone will aim for their second win in the National Football League Division 2 this Sunday.

The Red Hand county drew with Kildare in their opening game and were then beaten by Ulster neighbours Derry.

However, Round 3 brought Malachy O’Rourke’s side their first win as they defeated Cavan 2-23 to 1-14 in Omagh.

Next up is a trip to Ardee this coming Sunday and O’Rourke has made one change from the team that started against The Breffni County last time out.

Joey Clarke is replaced in defence by Aidan Clarke.

See the full squad for Sunday’s game below: