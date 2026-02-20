Planning granted for Fahan WWTP upgrade, but no resolution on the cards for Lisfannon – Bradley

Planning approval has been granted to Uisce Éireann to carry out what have been described as much-needed upgrade works on the wastewater treatment plant in Fahan.

The existing plant will be upgraded to convert it into a wastewater pumping station, with the construction of a 6.2 kilometre stretch of wastewater main connecting the proposed new Fahan Wastewater Treatment Plant with the existing Buncrana Wastewater network.

Local Cllr Fionán Bradley says this is to be welcomed, but he has hit out at Uisce Éireann for what he termed it’s complete lack of engagement in relation to finding a solution for the people of neighbouring Lisfannon and the issues they have with their sewage treatment plant…………….

I very much welcome this development given that it has proven very difficult in the last number of years to obtain planning permission in the Fahan area due to the inadequate sewerage system in place. Once this upgrade to the WWTP is complete it will substantially increase capacity for new housing developments.

However, I once more must raise the complete lack of engagement from Uisce Éireann in relation to finding a solution for the people of Lisfannon and the issues they have with their sewerage treatment plant. It defies logic that Uisce Éireann are going to lay a new sewerage pipe along the main road from Fahan to Buncrana while completely ignoring the residents in Lisfannon who will not be connected to this new sewer.

They have stated that the residents in Lisfannon could be connected in the future but that makes absolutely no sense economically or from an environmental perspective. I will continue to liaise with UE in the hope that they will see sense and connect the dwellings in Lisfannon while this work is ongoing.