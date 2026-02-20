PSNI provide update on Presbyterian Church investigation

The PSNI has provided an update on their investigation into safeguarding concerns within the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, which began in November 2025.

To date, the PSNI have received 101 referrals, which include direct reports from victims, referrals from safeguarding partners, and other parties.

Detective Chief Superintendent Zoë McKee confirmed that the investigation relating to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) remains a priority for the PSNI.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent McKee said: “These referrals are being actively progressed as part of the overarching investigative response. This figure changes on a daily basis, and all information received is carefully assessed, in line with established investigative, safeguarding, and evidential procedures.”

The PSNI have encouraged anyone who believes they may have relevant information to come forward.