Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

TD calls for a review of the planning system

The government is being urged to expedite reform of the planning regulations to stop objections from people who have no material interest in the application being made.

Aontu are putting a new planning bill forward to reform the system and reduce the number of judicial reviews being sought.

Mayo TD Paul Lawless told Minster Kevin Boxer Moran that objections can be ,made from the other end of the country to a planning application in Donegal, and that needs to change.

He also stressed the need for more staff at An Coimisiun Pleanala…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canning welcomes Vertiv jobs announcement

20 February 2026
Paul Lawless
News, Audio, Top Stories

TD calls for a review of the planning system

20 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

20 February 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Second medical evacuation in five days for Arranmore Lifeboat

20 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canning welcomes Vertiv jobs announcement

20 February 2026
Paul Lawless
News, Audio, Top Stories

TD calls for a review of the planning system

20 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister promises government will get it right when it comes to SNAs

20 February 2026
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Second medical evacuation in five days for Arranmore Lifeboat

20 February 2026
Vertiv
News, Top Stories

Widespread welcome for promise of 200 new jobs in Donegal and Derry

20 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI provide update on Presbyterian Church investigation

20 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube