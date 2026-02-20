TD calls for a review of the planning system

The government is being urged to expedite reform of the planning regulations to stop objections from people who have no material interest in the application being made.

Aontu are putting a new planning bill forward to reform the system and reduce the number of judicial reviews being sought.

Mayo TD Paul Lawless told Minster Kevin Boxer Moran that objections can be ,made from the other end of the country to a planning application in Donegal, and that needs to change.

He also stressed the need for more staff at An Coimisiun Pleanala…….