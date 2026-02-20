Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

Uisce Éireann is still working to lift the Boil Water Notice in place for customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply, which was issued on the 17th of February.

The Three Glens Group Water Scheme is also affected by this Boil Water Notice.

The notice was issued due to high turbidity in the water supply, which has affected around 1,300 customers.

In the meantime, all residence of the Culdaff area are advised to continue boiling their water so it is safe to consume.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

A map of the area is also available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

20 February 2026
siptu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service members to ballot for industrial action

20 February 2026
merlin park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over nature of new hospital planned for Merlin Park in Galway

20 February 2026
social justice
News, Audio

Stormont urged to prioritise housing on World Day of Social Justice

20 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

20 February 2026
siptu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service members to ballot for industrial action

20 February 2026
merlin park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over nature of new hospital planned for Merlin Park in Galway

20 February 2026
social justice
News, Audio

Stormont urged to prioritise housing on World Day of Social Justice

20 February 2026
burnfoot sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told people forced out of their council homes in Burnfoot by floods are unlikely to return

20 February 2026
Inishowen Maritime Museum
News, Audio, Top Stories

€1 million being invested in four tourism projects in Donegal

20 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube