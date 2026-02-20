Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice in Culdaff

Uisce Éireann is still working to lift the Boil Water Notice in place for customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply, which was issued on the 17th of February.

The Three Glens Group Water Scheme is also affected by this Boil Water Notice.

The notice was issued due to high turbidity in the water supply, which has affected around 1,300 customers.

In the meantime, all residence of the Culdaff area are advised to continue boiling their water so it is safe to consume.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

A map of the area is also available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie