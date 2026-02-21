Gary Duffy preparing for Ulster Interpro Tournament next month

The FAI Interpro Tournament will be held in Donegal on the weekend of the 22nd of March.

Gary Duffy is the Ulster manager for the upcoming competition – the Buncrana Hearts boss has been putting his squad together over the past number of months and announced the players involved earlier this week.

Ulster will play Munster on Friday the 20th March, Leinster on Saturday the 21st and, finally, Connacht on Sunday the 22nd.

Duffy spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on Saturday Sport this afternoon – Mark began by asking him how the preparations have been going…