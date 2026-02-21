Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gary Duffy preparing for Ulster Interpro Tournament next month

Ulster Interpro manager Gary Duffy

The FAI Interpro Tournament will be held in Donegal on the weekend of the 22nd of March.

Gary Duffy is the Ulster manager for the upcoming competition – the Buncrana Hearts boss has been putting his squad together over the past number of months and announced the players involved earlier this week.

Ulster will play Munster on Friday the 20th March, Leinster on Saturday the 21st and, finally, Connacht on Sunday the 22nd.

Duffy spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on Saturday Sport this afternoon – Mark began by asking him how the preparations have been going…

Top Stories

a-motorcycle-parked-in-front-of-a-brick-building-photo
News, Audio

Garda management to explore the possibility of pursuit training for officers dealing with two-wheeled vehicles

21 February 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Enquiries ongoing after stolen car was involved in Letterkenny collision

21 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-21 103708
News, Top Stories

Over 100 properties affected by Carndonagh power outage

21 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News

Nearly one-third of emergency ambulances failed to meet life-or-death response targets last year

21 February 2026
