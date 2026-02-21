Information appeal launched following a reported arson in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of arson in the city yesterday evening.

At approximately 7.30pm, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against a residential property in the Ballymagowan Gardens area and set alight.

No one was inside the premises during the incident and the fire was extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and the PSNI are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.