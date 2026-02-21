Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Information appeal launched following a reported arson in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of arson in the city yesterday evening.

At approximately 7.30pm, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against a residential property in the Ballymagowan Gardens area and set alight.

No one was inside the premises during the incident and the fire was extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and the PSNI are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-02-21 103708
News, Top Stories

Over 100 properties affected by Carndonagh power outage

21 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News

Nearly one-third of emergency ambulances failed to meet life-or-death response targets last year

21 February 2026
Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council set to launch Seachtain na Gaeilge

21 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal launched following a reported arson in Derry

21 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-02-21 103708
News, Top Stories

Over 100 properties affected by Carndonagh power outage

21 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News

Nearly one-third of emergency ambulances failed to meet life-or-death response targets last year

21 February 2026
Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council set to launch Seachtain na Gaeilge

21 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal launched following a reported arson in Derry

21 February 2026
cwp712_LKChamber_AGM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stafford reflects on his term as President of Letterkenny Chamber

21 February 2026
BWEIP
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tory Island community asked to engage with Wader project

21 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube