No Michael Murphy as Donegal make one change in starting fifteen for Armagh clash

Donegal will face Armagh in Division 1 of the National Football League tomorrow afternoon at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds.

Jim McGuinness has named his team for the game and there is one change to the team that started against Mayo in Letterkenny last week.

Shea Malone, who came on as a substitute last week, replaces Conor McCahill in the starting line-up.

2012 All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy is not in the match-day 26.

See the full squad below:

There will be full, live match coverage on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 3:45pm throw-in tomorrow afternoon.