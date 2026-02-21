Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The most important thing was two points – Chrissie McKaigue

A storming first-half at Celtic Park had Derry 2-17 to 0-03 up at the break against Offaly in Division 2 of the National Football League this evening.

The Oakleafers eventually eased to a 2-25 to 0-08 win to move onto six points in the league standings.

Next up for Ciaran Meenagh’s side is a clash against Cork.

After the game, Derry Selector Chrissie McKaigue said the focus is already on putting in a good performance against The Rebels.

Here’s McKaigue speaking with Michael McMullan of The Gaelic Life…

