Tory Island community asked to engage with Wader project

A project to protect Wader birds on Tory Island has called for engagement from the local community to help complete capital actions.

The Breeding Waders EIP project aims to secure the remaining populations of Ireland’s Waders through targeted landscape management and informed policy development.

A wider national initiative is in receipt of €25m co-funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Project Officer, Alena Kunkel, has outlined an example of a successful capital project to help the birds:

