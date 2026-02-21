Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
UCD manager William O’Connor “very disappointed” with defeat at Finn Park

UCD manager William O’Connor

After an impressive opening day win over Kerry last week, UCD manager William O’Connor said he was “very disappointed” to come away from last night’s game against Finn Harps with nothing.

Goals from Seanie Bradley and a brilliant strike from centre-half Conor Tourish gave Harps a foot-hold, with Ciaran Behan netting for UCD late on to make it a nervy last period.

The Ballybofey side held on to secure their first win of the season, but for Inishowen man William O’Connor it was his team’s first defeat.

O’Connor spoke to Chris Ashmore at full time…

a-motorcycle-parked-in-front-of-a-brick-building-photo
News, Audio

Garda management to explore the possibility of pursuit training for officers dealing with two-wheeled vehicles

21 February 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Enquiries ongoing after stolen car was involved in Letterkenny collision

21 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-21 103708
News, Top Stories

Over 100 properties affected by Carndonagh power outage

21 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News

Nearly one-third of emergency ambulances failed to meet life-or-death response targets last year

21 February 2026
Advertisement

