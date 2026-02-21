UCD manager William O’Connor “very disappointed” with defeat at Finn Park

After an impressive opening day win over Kerry last week, UCD manager William O’Connor said he was “very disappointed” to come away from last night’s game against Finn Harps with nothing.

Goals from Seanie Bradley and a brilliant strike from centre-half Conor Tourish gave Harps a foot-hold, with Ciaran Behan netting for UCD late on to make it a nervy last period.

The Ballybofey side held on to secure their first win of the season, but for Inishowen man William O’Connor it was his team’s first defeat.

O’Connor spoke to Chris Ashmore at full time…