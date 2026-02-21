Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We’re going in the right direction” – Mickey McCann & Richie Ryan on Donegal Hurlers’ win over Armagh

Donegal’s Richie Ryan

Donegal have now won all three games they’ve played in the National Hurling League Division 3 after a 9-point win over Armagh in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Wins over Fermanagh, Tyrone and now Armagh means Mickey McCann’s team sit top of the league standings.

Richie Ryan hit five points from play today and told Chris Ashmore the team are going in the right direction…

 

Here’s Donegal manager Mickey McCann who was pleased to get the win but says tougher tests against the likes of Louth, Wicklow and Roscommon are still to come…

 

Donegal manager Mickey McCann
