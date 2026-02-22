Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal go four-from-four with hard-fought win in Armagh – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal have beaten Armagh 1-20 to 0-19 in the National Football League Division 1 at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds this afternoon.

A super second-half goal from Conor O’Donnell was a massive score in the contest but Gavin Mulreany also had another fantastic performance in the sticks for Jim McGuinness’ side.

Mulreany saved a late Oisin Conaty penalty, kicked two two-pointers and was solid throughout the game just as he has been since the beginning of the year.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne were live on Highland Radio at full time…

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm viable device discovered during security alert in Derry

22 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Three killed in collision on the Armagh Road

22 February 2026
nifrs
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Derry fire

22 February 2026
harris and martin
News

Poll shows homeowners are more likely to support Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in future elections

22 February 2026
